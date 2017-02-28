2017 St. Patrick’s Parade Schedule
Here’s the list of St. Patrick’s Parades set to step off in our area:
- Pittston – Saturday, March 4, at noon
- Scranton – Saturday, March 11 at 11:45 a.m.
- Pottsville – Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m.
- Williamsport – Saturday, March 11 at 2 p.m.
- Carbon County (in Jim Thorpe) – Sunday, March 12 at 1 p.m.
- Wilkes-Barre – Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m.
- Stroudsburg – Sunday, March 19 at 1:30 p.m.
- Allentown – Sunday, March 19 at 1:30 p.m.
- Girardville – Saturday, March 25 at noon
2 comments
meowmix
And of course, get arrested too!
meowmix
Scranton Parade, Sat, Mar 11th – That is the day where the best people come out to celebrate and have a good time.