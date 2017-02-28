Watch Live: April the Giraffe Showing ‘Continued Increase in Belly Movement’

2017 St. Patrick’s Parade Schedule

Posted 1:17 pm, February 28, 2017
Here’s the list of St. Patrick’s Parades set to step off in our area:

  • Pittston  – Saturday, March 4, at noon
  • Scranton  – Saturday, March 11 at 11:45 a.m.
  • Pottsville  – Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m.
  • Williamsport  – Saturday, March 11 at 2 p.m.
  • Carbon County  (in Jim Thorpe) – Sunday, March 12 at 1 p.m.
  • Wilkes-Barre  – Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m.
  • Stroudsburg  – Sunday, March 19 at 1:30 p.m.
  • Allentown – Sunday, March 19 at 1:30 p.m.
  • Girardville  – Saturday, March 25 at noon

