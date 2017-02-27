× Water Main Break Leaves Neighborhood without Water

SCOTT TOWNSHIP — At the Pennsylvania American Water treatment plant in Pittston Township, crews are cleaning up the damage from a tornado that skipped past.

But a few miles away in northern Lackawanna County, crews from the same company are trying to get water turned back on.

Inside homes in the Buck Hill neighborhood in Scott Township, people have been roughing it for the past two days.

Dave Hudak’s water stopped running Saturday night. He had a glimmer of hope early Monday morning.

“We had some water for about a half hour. Then it went brown again. I called back, they said there was a water main break on Rushbrook Road,” said Hudak.

Pennsylvania American Water brought a small tank to the neighborhood. When Hudak went to get water for his family Sunday, the temperature dropped and the tap froze.

That’s when he went to his backyard pool covered in ice.

“Cracked open the ice on the pool and got some water for the toilets, just to get by for the day,” he said.

“It’s kind of hard because you have to work into your schedule, like how you’re going to go get a shower, or how you’re going to cook food. And what you’re going to do and all that,” said Corey Bednash.

All around the Buck Hill neighborhood near Jermyn, people hoped for news that their water would be back on soon. They also gathered around the water buffaloes on Andrews Drive to stock up.

“It’s good to have the water buffalo. I’m glad that they gave it to us. But it was quite a deluge that we had,” said Pam Hoyt.

And in a wooded area made muddy by that deluge, Pennsylvania American Water crews spent the day trying to repair the break about a mile away from Buck Hill.

Pennsylvania American Water officials have told people in the Buck Hill neighborhood, it expects to have water running to homes Tuesday, but once it comes back on, homeowners may have to boil their water before drinking it.