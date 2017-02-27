Watch Live: April the Giraffe Showing ‘Continued Increase in Belly Movement’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — A New York zoo entered the fifth day of live streaming a giraffe giving birth on Monday.
Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville began streaming Thursday night on YouTube showing April the giraffe preparing to give birth.
The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit.”
“What this has done is pulled an educational tool away from tens of millions of individuals. … You have harmed the species’ survival more than you could ever recognize,” a zoo official said on a Facebook live video Thursday after the takedown.
April’s fans have stayed loyal to the live stream, waiting for the big moment. Newswatch 16’s Peggy Lee even paid April a visit Friday.
The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth, PIX11 reports.
The Animal Adventure Park posted an update on Facebook Monday morning, saying April is doing well and has a continued increase in belly movement and warns watchers of ‘Giraffe Cam’ scams:
“Keeper’s report is all is well in the barn. April is eating breakfast this morning and body condition remains as day prior. Continued movement of baby inside, and big baby kicks, are noticeably obvious. Through the evening April had to find her right positioning to feel comfortable to lay down, which is evidence of continued growth and position change of the calf. Do not be concerned, it is natural and worked out by mom on her own.
Today will yield warmer temperatures from yesterday’s flash freeze, allowing a little bit of yard time for mom, and of course time for Oliver.
Still no baby, we have not announced active labor, mom and baby are happy and healthy.
Today’s picture is of Oliver and April’s first time meeting one another. At the time, Oliver, a young 3 year bull coming of age, and April a very not pregnant 13 year old giraffe. Here we are almost 1 1/2 years later, waiting for their family to grow by one.
The park thought it had only one cougar (LuLu), until April arrived!
Continue to be vigilant and report fake youtube channels, that have stolen our feeds and also the donations of people.
Tonight, again, we will host a Keeper & Park Management LIVE chat on our youtube Page from 8 pm – 9 pm EST – though it may be extended longer with participation. It is a very quick and crazy environment but also a platform to show your support and also ask questions.
Have a great day, keep watching, and I will see you all in the chat!”