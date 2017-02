Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Investigators haven't said if icy roads caused a crash that shut down a road in Scranton.

Three people went to the hospital after a car rolled over into a ditch on Moosic Street around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say the road was icy at the time.

That road stayed closed until PennDOT came to treat the slippery street in Lackawanna County.