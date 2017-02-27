Still in Shock, Still Dealing with Mess from Tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP -- Saturday's tornado touched ground in Pittston Township in Luzerne County and has been classified as an EF-2 with winds of up to 120 miles an hour.

Pittston Township saw some of the most devastating effects from the storm, and the cleanup process continued Monday.

Melissa Fasciana went out for lunch just 20 minutes before Saturday's tornado warning was issued. She returned to her home on Chapel Road later that afternoon, only to find she couldn't actually get home.

Trees blocked the Fasciana's driveway for more than 24 hours. No one could get in or out of the house for that long.

"A lot of trees down, a lot of dangerous trees too. There's a lot of hangers, trees that got loads on them, real dangerous," said Joseph Weidlich of Weidlich Brothers Tree Care.

The trees are cleared from the path of the driveway now, but the Fascianas still have a lot of work to do on their 13-acre property.

"I've never seen something like that ever in my life. It's kind of sad seeing all the trees knocked down like that. There's some beautiful old growth here," said Weidlich.

Melissa's father built their home 27 years ago. She says the trees were precious to him, and that he knew what kind each one was.

"It's extremely devastating. This is what we're left now to clean up. Luckily, we have a lot of family and a lot of friends that are coming here to help," she said.

Melissa's parents were home at the time the tornado touched down. They went to the basement as soon as the warning was issued.

"It's crazy that no one was hurt. We keep saying, when you look around and see all of this, and everyone was home during it. To know that there wasn't someone taken to the hospital or anything like that, it's incredible."

Other than the lost trees, the family lost part of the roof of the garage, and Melissa's car has an extensive amount of damage.

"Now everyone goes back to their normal lives, and we're still here just looking at all of this and trying to process it and deal with it."

The Fasciana family says friends and family have been coming to collect the debris to use for firewood. Their power came back on at 1 p.m. Sunday and they are still waiting to see what their insurance will cover.