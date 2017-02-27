Path of Destruction from Tornado in Lackawanna, Luzerne Counties

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP -- A view from above shows part of the path of destruction a tornado left behind.
Drone video from Access Aerial shows the aftermath from one of the strongest storms to ever hit northeastern Pennsylvania
We learned that two people were hurt when the tornado hit Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties on Saturday.
The cleanup is going to take quite some time.
