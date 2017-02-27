Watch Live: April the Giraffe Showing ‘Continued Increase in Belly Movement’

Path of Destruction from Tornado in Lackawanna, Luzerne Counties

Posted 12:15 pm, February 27, 2017, by , Updated at 12:33PM, February 27, 2017

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP -- A view from above shows part of the path of destruction a tornado left behind.

Drone video from Access Aerial shows the aftermath from one of the strongest storms to ever hit northeastern Pennsylvania

We learned that two people were hurt when the tornado hit Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties on Saturday.

The cleanup is going to take quite some time.

 

1 Comment