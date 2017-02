Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- An Oscar bash was all about raising money for a kids camp in Lackawanna County.

It was the 9th Annual Oscar Party, but the first murder mystery party at POSH in Scranton.

Dozens got into character as they watched the awards show while trying to figure out a whodunit.

Ten dollars of every ticket purchased at the Scranton Oscar party will go to Camp Create, a camp for children with special needs.