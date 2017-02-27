Watch Live: April the Giraffe Showing ‘Continued Increase in Belly Movement’

Nativity BVM vs Salem Christian

Posted 10:57 pm, February 27, 2017, by

Nativity BVM played Salem Christian in a D11 'A' boys semi-final game.  Hilltoppers won 50-42.

