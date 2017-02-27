Watch Live: April the Giraffe Showing ‘Continued Increase in Belly Movement’

Lock Haven vs ESU basketball

Posted 10:51 pm, February 27, 2017, by

East Stroudsburg opened up the PSAC basketball playoffs by hosting Lock Haven.  Rasheed Moore had 33 points and 16 rebound in ESU's 106-87 win.

