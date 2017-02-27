× Intercounty Bus Pass for COLTS, LCTA Riders

SCRANTON – Folks who use the bus to get around can now get a pass to use bus systems in two counties.

The County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS) and Luzerne County Transportation Authority (LCTA) announced the launch of the intercounty 31-day bus pass on Wednesday, March 1.

The $60 pass will allow passengers unlimited access to all routes on both bus systems.

The plan was announced last month.

The pass can be purchased at the Lackawanna Transit Center in Scranton, COLTS headquarters on North South Road in Scranton, the LCTA Intermodal Center in Wilkes-Barre, LCTA administrative offices in Kingston, and online at coltsbus.com or lctabus.com.