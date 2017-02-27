× Happy 105th Birthday, Esther!

SUNBURY — A room filled with family and a table covered with cards. What more could you want for your birthday? Esther Pardoe of Sunbury loves telling people how many candles are on her cake.

“105! That’s enough!” she said.

That’s right, Esther turned 105 years young Monday. But you wouldn’t know it by talking to her. She lives by herself in an apartment in Sunbury. Four of her kids live in the same building.

“She’s within quick reach. In case she needs something, I can be here in a matter of minutes,” said her son Bill Pardoe.

Esther’s favorite thing to do is go out to eat. She loves Texas Roadhouse.

“I go anytime anyone asks me. All they have to say is, we’re going and I’m ready!”

Esther was born in Kingston in 1912. She still cleans and she loves going for walks.

“I had to go chase her down a couple of times,” said Bill. “She walks up to Market Street and around.”

“And I don’t go to the doctors any more than I have to, which isn’t very often,” Esther said. “I only take one prescription medicine.”

Esther says she has good genes. Her sister is 98. She is also religious and does not miss church.

“Have a good faith and I just depend on God.”

Esther has 62 living descendants including a great-great-great-grandchild.