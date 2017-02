Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP -- We found PennDOT crews wasting no time Monday morning removing downed trees along Route 502 near the Luzerne/Lackawanna County line.

Verizon and PPL workers were also there, putting up the lines the tornado took down.

Traffic was down to one lane on Route 502 near the intersection with Aston Mountain Road, to give crews room to work.

The National Weather Service estimates 1,000 trees were downed by Saturday's EF 2 tornado that tore through our area.