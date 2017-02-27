WATCH: Zoo’s Live ‘Giraffe Cam’ As Mom Giraffe Prepares To Give Birth

Books & Brew: Event To Help Tunkhannock Public Library

Posted 3:56 am, February 27, 2017, by
books-brew

A real page turner of an event is gearing up to launch in Wyoming County.  It ties into “Books & Brew,” a fundraiser for the Tunkhannock Public Library.  Money raised from the event on Saturday, March 4, helps the library with operational costs and various programs including ones focused on kids.  Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey got a look at what to expect Monday morning when he visited one of the event’s big supporters, Nimble Hill Brewing Company.

 

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT:  Books & Brew

WHY:  Fundraiser for Tunkhannock Public Library

WHEN:  This Saturday, March 4

TIME:  7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

WHERE:  Stone Hedge Golf Course, 287 German Hill Road, Factoryville area

COST:  $50.00 (must be 21 or older to attend)

HOW TO GET TICKETS:  Available only at the Tunkhannock Public Library, 220 West Tioga Street, Tunkhannock.  PHONE 570-836-1677

FUN FACTS:  The band AMradio will perform.  Learn more about them here!

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s