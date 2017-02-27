× Books & Brew: Event To Help Tunkhannock Public Library

A real page turner of an event is gearing up to launch in Wyoming County. It ties into “Books & Brew,” a fundraiser for the Tunkhannock Public Library. Money raised from the event on Saturday, March 4, helps the library with operational costs and various programs including ones focused on kids. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey got a look at what to expect Monday morning when he visited one of the event’s big supporters, Nimble Hill Brewing Company.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Books & Brew

WHY: Fundraiser for Tunkhannock Public Library

WHEN: This Saturday, March 4

TIME: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

WHERE: Stone Hedge Golf Course, 287 German Hill Road, Factoryville area

COST: $50.00 (must be 21 or older to attend)

HOW TO GET TICKETS: Available only at the Tunkhannock Public Library, 220 West Tioga Street, Tunkhannock. PHONE 570-836-1677

FUN FACTS: The band AMradio will perform. Learn more about them here!