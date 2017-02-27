Accused Kidnapper Pleads Guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG -- An accused kidnapper pleaded guilty to his crimes in Monroe County.

Police said Joseph Boller, 19, of East Stroudsburg, kidnapped his ex-girlfriend back in February of 2016.

According to court papers, Boller duct-taped the woman's hands, feet, and mouth, and then drove her to Centre County and left her there.

Investigators said an iPhone app was used to help find her.

On Monday, Boller pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping and one count of intimidating a witness.

He was sentenced to one to five years in state prison.