Young Girl’s Birthday Wish Is to Help Shelter Pets

Posted 6:40 pm, February 26, 2017, by

STROUD TOWNSHIP -- While most kids might ask for toys or games for their birthday, one little girl asked for gifts that would help make her furry friends' lives a little bit brighter.

This year, 9-year-old Avery Snyder from Kunkletown asked for supplies for the animals at the AWSOM animal shelter in Stroud Township.

Avery often visits the shelter to read to the animals and play with them, and her time spent with the animals left her wanting to make others happy.

"The animals they're just so upset being in a cage and they just want to have fun and just go around and play," she said.

Some of the items Avery donated to the animals were cat beds, food, litter, paper towels, and over a dozen blankets made by her grandmother.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

