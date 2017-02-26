Video Shows Bystanders Helping Person in Wheelchair During Flash Flooding

WILKES-BARRE — A video shared on Facebook shows a group of people helping someone in a motorized wheelchair stuck in a flooded street in Wilkes-Barre.

The video was posted to Facebook by Shell Ulicny. It shows several people helping the person on Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre during flash flooding on Saturday.

“There are still good people in Wilkes-Barre,” Ulicny captioned the video.

Strong storms blew through the area on Saturday, prompting tornado warnings, bringing down trees and power lines, and flooding streets.

The National Weather Service is expected to be in Pittston Township and Moosic on Sunday to determine whether a tornado touched down.