× Storm Damages Home; Takes Down Trees, Wires in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON — All Sunday morning, crews were cutting fallen trees and repairing wires near Lake Scranton.

Saturday’s storm caused heavy damage to the Pennsylvania American Water Company’s facility there. Officials say the walking trail around Lake Scranton will be closed for at least a couple of weeks because of all this debris.

Steve and Cindy Smith of Dunmore heard a loud noise during the storm, only to find a tree, which stood in their backyard for a half century, crashed down on their home.

“I said something is not right because you saw the tree and then you didn’t see the tree, so when I looked out and there is all this, I knew we had a mess,” Steve Smith said.

Their trampoline was blown across the street to the parking lot of the Dunmore Animal Hospital.

“To see all this mess and everything that happened and all the hard work that we did is very heartbreaking,” Cindy Smith said.

At Montage Mountain Ski Resort in Scranton, the cardboard box derby scheduled for Sunday was postponed after winds snapped utility poles, knocking out power to the resort.

“We are looking to come back strong. We have an event this weekend. We will have our groomers out this weekend and hopefully have some trails open,” said Jeff Slivinski, director of marketing.

Montage Mountain expects to be up and running by Friday. The cardboard sled race is rescheduled for March 4.

For Cindy and Steve Smith, they’re insured and will need to have the tree removed and rebuild what once was.

“This stuff can be repaired. It can be replaced. We can’t replace each other. We just have to pick up and keep on going,” Steve Smith said.