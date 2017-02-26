× NWS Confirms Tornado Hit Luzerne County

Pittston Township — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit part of Luzerne County Saturday afternoon.

The NWS said the tornado hit Pittston Township around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Widespread damage was found in the area of Suscon, Chapel and Baker Roads. Roofs were blown off homes. Strong winds toppled numerous trees and brought down power lines. Some people were stuck inside their homes, while crews worked to repair downed power lines.

The tornado warning was also issued for parts of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties.

NWS is expected to be in Lackawanna County Sunday afternoon to determine if a tornado touched down there.