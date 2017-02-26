Print Your 2017 Oscar Ballot, Make Your Picks and Play Along At Home
WATCH: Zoo’s Live ‘Giraffe Cam’ As Mom Giraffe Prepares To Give Birth

NWS Confirms Tornado Hit Luzerne County

Posted 12:42 pm, February 26, 2017, by
tornado

Pittston Township — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit part of Luzerne County Saturday afternoon.

The NWS said the tornado hit Pittston Township around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Widespread damage was found in the area of Suscon, Chapel and Baker Roads.  Roofs were blown off homes.  Strong winds toppled numerous trees and brought down power lines.  Some people were stuck inside their homes, while crews worked to repair downed power lines.

The tornado warning was also issued for parts of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties.

NWS is expected to be in Lackawanna County Sunday afternoon to determine if a tornado touched down there.

 

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s