The No. 4 Scranton Prep boys basketball team trailed by 24 points in the third quarter, but rallied to beat Nanticoke 72-66 in double overtime in the semifinals of the District 2 "4A" tournament.
No. 4 Scranton Prep Rallies to Beat Nanticoke in Double Overtime
-
No. 4 Scranton Prep Boys Topple Tunkhannock 79-60
-
Nanticoke Boys Beat Wyoming Area in Districts
-
Scranton Prep Boys Survive Meyers 77-65
-
Scranton Prep Girls Get Past Lake-Lehman in Districts
-
Scranton Prep Boys Beat Williamsport 68-64 in Marquee Matchup
-
-
No. 3 Scranton Prep Falls to Parkland 79-71
-
Scranton Prep Boys Handle WVW 83-66
-
Abington Heights vs Scranton Prep
-
Nanticoke vs Scranton Prep
-
High School Basketball District Tournament Schedule
-
-
Millville Boys Beat Lourdes Regional in OT in District Semifinals
-
West Scranton Boys On To District Semifinals
-
West Scranton Advances in Districts With Win Over North Pocono