Memorial Service for Al Boscov Draws Hundreds

Posted 6:40 pm, February 26, 2017

READING -- Hundreds of people came out to remember Al Boscov, the longtime chairman of Boscov's department store chain.

The public memorial service was held Sunday at the Santander Arena in Reading, Boscov's hometown.

The retail icon and philanthropist died earlier this month after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Family and friends spoke at the service.

Boscov was remembered for his kindness as well as his impact on others.

He was 87 years old.

The burial service will be private.

