Liveblog: 89th Academy Awards

Posted 8:28 pm, February 26, 2017, by
It’s Hollywood’s biggest night. The 89th Academy Awards ceremony airs Sunday night.

The big question is whether “La La Land” will sweep. The musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling has been nominated for 14 awards.

Make your picks. Download a ballot and play along.

This year’s host is Jimmy Kimmel.

We’ll announce the winners as they are announced.

The Oscars kicks off at 8:30 p.m. on ABC and WNEP.

SOUND MIXING

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge (WINNER)
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

SOUND EDITING

Arrival (WINNER)
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America (WINNER)
13th

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (WINNER)
Florence Foster
Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad (WINNER)

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight (WINNER)
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

1 Comment