Liveblog: 89th Academy Awards

It’s Hollywood’s biggest night. The 89th Academy Awards ceremony airs Sunday night.
The big question is whether “La La Land” will sweep. The musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling has been nominated for 14 awards.
Make your picks. Download a ballot and play along.
This year’s host is Jimmy Kimmel.
We’ll announce the winners as they are announced.
The Oscars kicks off at 8:30 p.m. on ABC and WNEP.
SOUND MIXING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge (WINNER)
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
SOUND EDITING
Arrival (WINNER)
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America (WINNER)
13th
COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (WINNER)
Florence Foster
Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad (WINNER)
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight (WINNER)
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
1 Comment
me
They’re making this guy too famous! Bring back Billy Crystal!