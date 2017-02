Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP -- Flames destroyed a garage and the apartment above it late Saturday night in Luzerne County.

Fire crews fought the flames at the place along Bethel Hill Road in Huntington Township near Shickshinny around 11 p.m.

Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 the apartment was empty at the time.

No one was hurt.

There is no word on a cause for the fire.