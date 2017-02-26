Live Now: All-Access Behind the Scenes Coverage at the Oscars
Print Your 2017 Oscar Ballot, Make Your Picks and Play Along At Home
WATCH: Zoo’s Live ‘Giraffe Cam’ As Mom Giraffe Prepares To Give Birth

Celebrating Winter Along the River

Posted 6:41 pm, February 26, 2017, by

WILKES-BARRE -- Winter weather returned just in time for an event in Luzerne County.

It was "Winter Along the River" at Nesbitt Park in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

The Riverfront Parks Committee puts on the event each year to show people how you can enjoy the great outdoors in the wintertime.

"I'm putting on the presentation for maple sugaring. We do little things so people understand what opportunities are out there that you can do during the wintertime rather than just sitting inside watching TV," said Shane Kleiner of Tunkhannock.

People also learned from historical reenactors, saw a sled dog team, and a group led some nature hikes at the event along the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s