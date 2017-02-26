Celebrating Winter Along the River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Winter weather returned just in time for an event in Luzerne County.

It was "Winter Along the River" at Nesbitt Park in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

The Riverfront Parks Committee puts on the event each year to show people how you can enjoy the great outdoors in the wintertime.

"I'm putting on the presentation for maple sugaring. We do little things so people understand what opportunities are out there that you can do during the wintertime rather than just sitting inside watching TV," said Shane Kleiner of Tunkhannock.

People also learned from historical reenactors, saw a sled dog team, and a group led some nature hikes at the event along the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre.