Actor Bill Paxton dies at 61

Posted 11:25 am, February 26, 2017, by
Photo credit: CNN

Actor Bill Paxton, whose extensive career included films such as “The Terminator,” “Aliens” and “Titanic,” has died, a representative for his family said in a statement. He was 61.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” the statement said.

“A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Moments after news of Paxton’s death broke, social media lit up with tributes to the versatile actor.

Actor William Shatner was among those to offer condolences.

In addition to more than 90 acting credits, Paxton was also a director on films such as “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” and “Fraility.”

Screenwriter Brian Lynch said Paxton was a talented director.

“RIP Bill Paxton. great in everything, was the highlight of every movie he was in,” Lynch tweeted. “Underrated director too.”

