Weather Forces Cancer Benefit to Shift Schedule

KIDDER TOWNSHIP -- For the first time in 10 years, the weather forced a breast cancer benefit on skis to shift its schedule, but organizers in Carbon County say there is an upside.

Cancer survivors know all about dealing with adversity and overcoming challenges.

"I'm a two-time breast cancer survivor. The second time was not so happy, but I am here," said Bernie Oldroyd, Ski For The Cure.

When warm, wet weather threatened Ski For The Cure, organizers at Jack Frost Mountain in Carbon County came up with a plan B for the breast cancer fundraiser.

While Ski For The Cure raised money inside, the outdoor events were postponed until Sunday.

"We lost a foot of snow overnight. I think the low was 58 coming off of 70," said Mark Daubert, general manager of Jack Frost Mountain.

Volunteers for Susan G. Komen of Northeastern Pennsylvania discovered holding the event over two days instead of one had a silver lining.

Sherri Killoran raised money by making tshirts

"This is a very special weekend. My husband's mom passed away of breast cancer."

Others pitched in buying raffle tickets and sponsoring memorials.

"I just love it so much, something that I do every year. Every February I dye my hair pink," said ski instructor Caitlin McDermott.

Now all these skiers in pink need is a little more white.