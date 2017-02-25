Tornado Warning for Lackawanna, Luzerne Counties

Tornado Warning Issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne Counties

Posted 2:41 pm, February 25, 2017, by
tornado

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning at 2:45 p.m. for west-central Lackawanna and northeastern Luzerne counties this afternoon around 2:45 p.m.

According to their alert, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pittston at 2:31 p.m., moving northeast at 45 miles per hour.

There is a potential for half-dollar sized hair, as well as a tornado touchdown.

Stormtracker 16 advises residents to stay indoors and away from windows.

