Print Your 2017 Oscar Ballot, Make Your Picks and Play Along At Home
WATCH: Zoo’s Live ‘Giraffe Cam’ As Mom Giraffe Prepares To Give Birth

National Anthem Tryouts for RailRiders

Posted 10:41 pm, February 25, 2017, by

DICKSON CITY -- An event in Lackawanna County reminded us that summer, and baseball season, aren't too far away.

Hopefuls sang the National Anthem at the Viewmont Mall in Lackawanna County on Saturday.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders auditioned singers for their upcoming season.

"I think it's incredible that they give community members this opportunity to do that. It means a lot to me coming as a young child when they were the Red Barons, and now the RailRiders. It's just a nice way to use your voice and music to give back to the community," said Amanda Marchegiani of Clarks Summit.

The singers performed in front of a panel of esteemed judges including Newswatch 16's Sharla McBride.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s