National Anthem Tryouts for RailRiders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY -- An event in Lackawanna County reminded us that summer, and baseball season, aren't too far away.

Hopefuls sang the National Anthem at the Viewmont Mall in Lackawanna County on Saturday.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders auditioned singers for their upcoming season.

"I think it's incredible that they give community members this opportunity to do that. It means a lot to me coming as a young child when they were the Red Barons, and now the RailRiders. It's just a nice way to use your voice and music to give back to the community," said Amanda Marchegiani of Clarks Summit.

The singers performed in front of a panel of esteemed judges including Newswatch 16's Sharla McBride.