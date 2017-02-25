Irem Clubhouse: Maryland Crab Cakes

We visit the Irem Clubhouse in Dallas where the Chef prepares his delicious Maryland Crab Cakes. These lump crab cakes are in an amazing lobster sauce. The Irem Temple club house is open to the public for dining and special events.
