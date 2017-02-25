WATCH: Zoo’s Live ‘Giraffe Cam’ As Mom Giraffe Prepares To Give Birth

In Your Neighborhood

Posted 9:48 am, February 25, 2017, by
Good Things are Happening 2016 Logo

Annual Ham & Cabbage Dinner

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day the Annual Ham & Cabbage Dinner is held in Sugar Notch.  Holy Family Parish sponsors the Irish dinner at the church hall on Main Street in Sugar Notch on Saturday, March 11.  Takes-outs are available from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m., and the sit-down dinner is from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.  Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for children under 12 years.  Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 570-822-8983.

Special Olympics Bingo

Special Olympics of Columbia & Montour Counties hosts Special Olympics Bingo.  The Bingo is held at the Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Company on Firehall Road, Bloomsburg  on Sunday, March 12 with door open at noon.  20 games bring chances to win items of Pampered Chef, Thirty-one & Vera Bradley.  Cost is $20 for 10 games, including specials.  Admission tickets purchased in advance receive 5 free raffle tickets.  Tickets can be purchased by calling 570-387-1978, or 570-380-4093, or you may email at col_monsopa@yahoo.com.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s