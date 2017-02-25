Print Your 2017 Oscar Ballot, Make Your Picks and Play Along At Home
Holy Redeemer Girls Advance to District Title Game

Posted 10:41 pm, February 25, 2017

The Holy Redeemer girls basketball team beat Mid Valley 48-39 in the semifinals of the District 2 "3A" tournament. The Lady Royals advance to play Dunmore in the title game.

