The GAR boys basketball team beat Meyers 57-51 in the semifinals of the District 2 "4A" tournament.
GAR Boys Knock Off Rival Meyers in District Semifinals
-
Meyers vs GAR
-
West Scranton Boys On To District Semifinals
-
Loyalsock Boys Defeat Troy in Districts
-
Holy Redeemer vs Meyers basketball
-
Scranton Prep Boys Survive Meyers 77-65
-
-
Nanticoke Holds Off Meyers 44-42
-
No. 2 Dunmore Girls Run Past Meyers 50-18 in Districts
-
Meyers Boys Handle Mid Valley 58-38
-
Wyoming Area vs Meyers
-
Meyers vs Berwick
-
-
Berwick vs Nanticoke boys basketball
-
GAR Boys Open Season With Win Over Delaware Valley
-
Lake-Lehman vs GAR