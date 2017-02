Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP -- A car had to be pulled from some high water after it got stuck on a flooded street in Luzerne County.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Oak Street in Pittston Township.

Video sent to Newswatch 16 by Anthony Antonello shows the car being pulled from the water by a pickup truck with a chain.

There is no word on whether the car was able to run on its own after being stuck in the water.