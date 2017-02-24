Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Offering TSA PreCheck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE COUNTY -- The Wilkes-barre/Scranton International Airport is now offering a way to help make air travel less of a hassle.

The airport is now offering the TSA Precheck. The precheck feature allows low-risk travelers to sign up ahead of time, and will let passengers keep their shoes, jacket and belt on. You'll also be able to keep your laptop in its bag, making it easier and quicker to get through security.

TSA PreCheck costs $85.

To find out more about the security precheck or to apply, click here.