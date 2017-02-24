WATCH: Zoo’s Live ‘Giraffe Cam’ As Mom Giraffe Prepares To Give Birth

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Offering TSA PreCheck

February 24, 2017

LUZERNE COUNTY -- The Wilkes-barre/Scranton International Airport is now offering a way to help make air travel less of a hassle.

The airport is now offering the TSA Precheck. The precheck feature allows low-risk travelers to sign up ahead of time, and will let passengers keep their shoes, jacket and belt on. You'll also be able to keep your laptop in its bag, making it easier and quicker to get through security.

TSA PreCheck costs $85.

To find out more about the security precheck or to apply, click here.

 

