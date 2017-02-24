× Warm Weather Draws Crowd to Builders Show

BLOOMSBURG — Several buildings at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds were filled with people eager to get their houses ready for spring.

“We’re mainly looking for stuff to do outside, patio stuff, different things for enclosures,” Tracy Umstead said.

It was the 30th annual Central Susquehanna Builders Association Home Show.

“I know that today a lot of things can be bought on the internet and you can find a lot of information, but you can’t actually talk to the people who are professionals in the field,” Jason Williams said.

Some people walked around the event looking for that special addition to their house. Others just browsed.

“A little bit of everything. Yes, a lot of interesting stuff here,” Glenn Underhill said.

The warm weather has people thinking about home improvement projects.

“It gets them thinking spring. It gets their hands out of their pockets and gets them energized,” Umstead said.

“I’ve seen a lot of people out just coming here getting the winter blues off of them,” Bob Dippel said.

“We’re hoping that this weather just sparks the interest and gets people out of the house,” Williams said.

If you’re working on home improvement projects you’ll want to stop by the event’s auction, which starts Saturday at 10 a.m.

Admission to the auction is free but it costs $5 to get into the rest of the event. The show runs through Sunday at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.