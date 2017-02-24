Berwick beat Scranton Prep 39-30 in the D2 girls playoffs.
Scranton Prep vs Berwick
-
High School Football Schedule for 11/18 and 11/19
-
High School Football Schedule For Playoff Week #2 11-11-2016
-
Berwick football
-
Scranton Prep vs Scranton swimming
-
West Scranton vs Scranton Prep hoops
-
-
Scranton vs Scranton Prep hoops
-
Scranton Prep Boys Survive Meyers 77-65
-
West Scranton @ Scranton Prep girls basketball
-
Scranton Prep Boys Basketball Team Excited to Play
-
Middletown Knocks Out Scranton Prep
-
-
West Scranton vs Berwick
-
Nanticoke vs Scranton Prep
-
Scranton Prep girls advance to Lynett final