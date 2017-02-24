Police Find More Videos from Accused ‘Bathroom Peeper’

WATCH: Zoo’s Live ‘Giraffe Cam’ As Mom Giraffe Prepares To Give Birth

Posted 3:32 pm, February 24, 2017, by , Updated at 03:48PM, February 24, 2017
Juan Prieto

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP — Police in Luzerne County have discovered more videos allegedly taken by the accused “bathroom peeper” in a restaurant bathroom.

Wright Township police and Luzerne County detectives found more videos on another electronic storage device allegedly taken by Juan Prieto, a former employee of Luigi’s Restaurant in Mountain Top.

The videos were apparently taken on November 18, 2016. Detectives say that if you were at Luigi’s then, you should contact Wright Township police.

Prieto was arrested earlier this week for allegedly taking videos in that restaurant.

Detectives say if you’re not sure when you’ve been there, check your bank records if you paid with a card.

Homeland Security officials still have not said whether or not Prieto is staying in the U.S. legally.

