Nice Day for a Round of Mini-Golf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP -- Friday's record-breaking warmth broke another record for a business in Lackawanna County -- the earliest opening ever for Lahey Family Fun Park near Clarks Summit.

The place welcomed miniature golfers who had planned on very different weekend activities.

This is not what the Jagtiani family had planned on for their visit to northeastern Pennsylvania, but no use is complaining. The family from Long Island, New York was at a loss for what to do when it's 70 degrees and sunny in February. A Google search brought them to Lahey Family Fun Park near Clarks Summit.

The place opened its putt-putt course for this out-of-the-ordinary day.

"I was shocked," said Jake Jagtiani. "It was all snowing and then it just changed to this weather, and wasn't expecting to play mini-golf. I was expecting to be inside playing video games!"

It took a few days' worth of work to clean up what was left of winter out on the putt-putt course but the Lahey staff says it was all worth it even if just for one day.

"This will be the first time in 23 years that the park's been open in February for miniature golf," said P.J. Lahey.

Lahey says they typically open mid-April but this record-breaking warmth was reason enough to get the course ready.

The Jagtianis even stopped for a water break to cool down.

"We thought the weather was going to be different, it was going to be colder. We were going to go tubing, skiing, but it was really warm so now we're playing outside, going mini-golfing and just hanging out outside," said Justin Jagtiani.

When it feels like summer, act accordingly.