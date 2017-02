Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A motorcycle crashed into a utility pole in Wilkes-Barre, leaving the driver with serious injuries.

The motorcycle ended up near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Dana Street just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

The driver was taken to the hospital after the crash.

Newswatch 16 has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.