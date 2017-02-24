Man Convicted after Slitting Woman’s Throat, Leaving her in Woods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP -- A plot to kill a woman and dump her body in the woods is the reason a man has been convicted of attempted murder.

Prosecutors believe Jerone Moore and another person picked the victim up from a home in Pittston, then drove her to Wilkes-Barre in 2015.

A group of women attacked the victim and stripped her of her clothing before stuffing her into a barrel, leaving her there for hours.

The brutal attack of the woman didn't end there.

Moore proceeded to slit the victim's throat, then dumped her in a wooded area near Bear Creek Township. The woman survived.

Troopers said she was found bloody and naked, wandering that area, yelling for help.

Two others, Nygee Taylor and Chloe Isaccs have already pleaded guilty to charges in Luzerne County.

Court papers say the whole thing started because the victim took a cell phone that was used by two of the suspects.

Moore is scheduled to be sentenced on April 10.