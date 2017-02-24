× Judge Allows Scranton to Triple Local Services Tax

SCRANTON — A judge has sided with the city of Scranton, allowing city officials to triple a tax on people who work in the city.

Scranton city officials were in court earlier this month arguing for a higher tax.

Each year, city officials have to get court approval to charge a tripled local services tax for people who work in the city.

This year, a group of eight people affected by the tax argued that the tripled amount is illegal. An attorney representing those eight people argued that the state caps the amount of money collected from all taxes, not just the local services tax and that Scranton has surpassed the cap.

The city’s attorneys argued that the city has the authorization to tax more because of Act 47, the state law that labels Scranton as “distressed.”

A visiting judge from Philadelphia ruled Thursday that Scranton can now raise the LST from $52 to $156.

