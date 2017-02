× Husband Bites Wife after Telling her not to Touch his Chips

UNION TOWNSHIP — An argument over a bag of potato chips landed a man behind bars in Schuylkill County.

George Beaver of Union Township faces assault charges after troopers say he told his wife not to touch his ‘Utz uffled sour cream and onion chips’.

When she did, Beaver allegedly grabbed her face and bit off a chunk of her skin.

Beaver is locked up tonight in Schuylkill County.