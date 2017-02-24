Home Stretch for Montoursville High School Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTOURSVILLE -- School officials will tell you Montoursville Area School District has hit a few bumps along the road to completing its $36 million renovation project.

"We've had many growing pains a lot of controversy around the project," said Principal Dan Taormina.

For most of the year, some students have been walking a rocky road, too, one that takes them around construction to their classes.

"I'm glad for the kids below us that actually get to use it," said senior Brandon Steinbacher.

Newswatch 16 first heard about plans for the upgrade back in 2015. For a few months, the project was put on hold by the Montoursville Area School Board. Work eventually resumed.

"I don't think our teachers and students are going to know how to initially react to the space," said Taormina.

What will students see when they move into their new school? Newswatch 16 took a look around.

"It will house all of our classrooms, science labs, art rooms, and of course, the library," said Taormina.

Lydia Albert is one of the few students who has already taken a tour around the new school.

"The cafeteria is huge and then you get to make your own subs and salads," said Lydia Albert.

Right now, the plan is to move students into the new building by spring break. That's when they can start the next phase of the project demolishing a portion of the old building.

"Leaving the 1931 structure on the end of it and they then construct the auditorium and the music areas," said Taormina

"I'm really excited just a different change better environment," said Albert.

"We're hoping at the end of this, that the building and the students' excitement for it is, in the end, what unifies the community," said Taormina.

School officials hope to have the entire project complete by the beginning of the 2017-2018 school year.