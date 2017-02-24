WATCH: Zoo’s Live ‘Giraffe Cam’ As Mom Giraffe Prepares To Give Birth

Dunmore Native Lands Deal on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’

Posted 10:14 pm, February 24, 2017, by

JESSUP — The popular ABC show Shark Tank had some local flair Friday night. Lackawanna County based company “Dart Drones” just landed a deal with Dallas Mavericks owner Marc Cuban.

Dunmore native, Abby Speicher created the company based in Jessup that trains police departments, fire departments, businesses and enthusiasts about how to fly a drone.

Earlier this month we showed you Dart Drones training Scranton police officers how to fly drones.

The company has licensed trainers all across the country.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s