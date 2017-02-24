× Dunmore Native Lands Deal on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’

JESSUP — The popular ABC show Shark Tank had some local flair Friday night. Lackawanna County based company “Dart Drones” just landed a deal with Dallas Mavericks owner Marc Cuban.

Dunmore native, Abby Speicher created the company based in Jessup that trains police departments, fire departments, businesses and enthusiasts about how to fly a drone.

Earlier this month we showed you Dart Drones training Scranton police officers how to fly drones.

The company has licensed trainers all across the country.