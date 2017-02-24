WATCH: Zoo’s Live ‘Giraffe Cam’ As Mom Giraffe Prepares To Give Birth

Husband Charged in Taylor Death Deemed Incompetent to Stand Trial

Posted 2:09 pm, February 24, 2017, by , Updated at 02:10PM, February 24, 2017
Robert Sanchuk

Robert Sanchuk

TAYLOR — A man from Lackawanna County accused in connection with the death of his wife is incompetent to stand trial.

Police found Jill Sanchuk, 80, beaten to death inside her home in Taylor in December.

Investigators say her husband, Robert Sanchuk, 63, reported his wife’s death himself — telling a 911 dispatcher he was angry with her and killed her.

Sanchuk was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday, but according to the district attorney’s office, he has been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

The D.A.’s office says plans are to have Sanchuk treated for mental illness in hopes of getting him to a condition where he would be competent.

