City Team Checking Wilkes-Barre Neighborhoods

Posted 12:30 pm, February 24, 2017, by
wb-inspections

WILKES-BARRE — Officials from several city departments went door to door Friday looking for problems in a Wilkes-Barre neighborhood.

The city sent its neighborhood impact team to Hutson Street in Wilkes-Barre.

City workers from the health, police, zoning, and fire departments went in and out of homes that had a high number of complaints, according to the city administrator.

City leaders say it helps bring the city back one neighborhood at a time.

So far, the city has found only minor infractions and nothing too unusual.

Many people who live there say it’s about time the city did something.

The sweep also comes just a few days after a woman was shot along this street.

