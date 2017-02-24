City Team Checking Wilkes-Barre Neighborhoods
WILKES-BARRE — Officials from several city departments went door to door Friday looking for problems in a Wilkes-Barre neighborhood.
The city sent its neighborhood impact team to Hutson Street in Wilkes-Barre.
City workers from the health, police, zoning, and fire departments went in and out of homes that had a high number of complaints, according to the city administrator.
City leaders say it helps bring the city back one neighborhood at a time.
So far, the city has found only minor infractions and nothing too unusual.
Many people who live there say it’s about time the city did something.
The sweep also comes just a few days after a woman was shot along this street.
41.234573 -75.888022