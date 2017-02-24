WATCH: Zoo’s Live ‘Giraffe Cam’ As Mom Giraffe Prepares To Give Birth

Big Tires, Big Fun: Monster Jam Is Back!

Posted 4:14 am, February 24, 2017, by , Updated at 04:13AM, February 24, 2017
monster-jam

The roar under the roof has returned in Luzerne County. Monster Jam is back for the weekend.

It’s all happening at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza near Wilkes-Barre.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey stopped by the arena for a preview of this year’s show.

QUICK FACTS:

  • WHAT: Monster Jam
  • WHEN: Friday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 26
  • TIMES: Friday: 7 p.m.
    Saturday:  1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
    Sunday:  1 p.m.
  • COST: Tickets start at $15.00. Call (800) 745-3000 or head here to get yours!

