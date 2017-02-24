× Big Tires, Big Fun: Monster Jam Is Back!

The roar under the roof has returned in Luzerne County. Monster Jam is back for the weekend.

It’s all happening at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza near Wilkes-Barre.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey stopped by the arena for a preview of this year’s show.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Monster Jam

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 26

Saturday: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.

