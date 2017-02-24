× Amber Alert Update: 6-year-old Girl Found Safe in Centre County, Suspect in Custody

State College, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for 6-year-old Aylin Sophia Hernandez around 11 a.m. Friday.

Shortly after 11 a.m., PSP announced that Hernandez was found safe and the suspect, 39-year-old Oscar Hernandez, is in custody.

UPDATE: The suspect is in custody and the child has been recovered. https://t.co/JV4m1AKsFu — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) February 24, 2017

Original Alert:

On February 23, 2017, Aylin Sophia Hernandez, a six year old Hispanic female, was abducted from Greenwood Street, Bridgeport, Connecticut by Oscar Hernandez. She is described as four foot tall, 55 lbs., black hair and Brown eyes. Oscar Hernandez is described as 39 year old Hispanic male, 5’3″ tall, 165 lbs, black hair and brown eyes. The child and suspect are believed to be in the Altoona, Pennsylvania area in a Silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata, bearing Connecticut Registration AG91925.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by dialing 911.

AMBER ALERT: Silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata; CT reg. AG91925. Aylin Hernandez, 6: 4', 55 lbs.; Oscar H., 39, 5'3", 165 lbs. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/90u1Dw9aTV — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) February 24, 2017