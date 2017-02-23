× Woman Charged in Monroe County Baby Death

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP — A woman in Monroe County is facing charges connected with the death of her newborn baby.

Court papers indicate EMS crews were called to the home of Lauren Gillard, 33, on Winding Way in Tobyhanna in August of 2016.

Emergency crews found Gillard in the bathroom with a full-term female infant wrapped in a towel. Shortly after the baby arrived at the hospital, she was pronounced dead.

Gillard told authorities she gave birth in the bathroom but the child wasn’t crying or moving.

Gillard admitted taking pills while she was pregnant. Toxicology reports on the baby showed drugs in her system.

Gillard is charged with abuse of a corpse and concealing the death of a child.