Swapping Ice for Dirt at Mohegan Sun Arena

February 23, 2017
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — Crews are swapping ice for dirt at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Luzerne County.

About 100 truckloads of dirt will be dumped on the floor of the arena for this weekend’s Monster Jam event.

The event features monster trucks and other high-powered vehicles.

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series will be performing at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on:

February 24 at 7 p.m.
February 25 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
February 26 at 1 p.m.

