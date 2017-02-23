Suspect in Scranton Gas Station Robbery Nabbed

edward-judge

SCRANTON — Police have made an arrest in a robbery that happened earlier this month in south Scranton.

Police charged Edward Judge, 32, of Scranton, with robbery, theft, and related charges for a robbery at a gas station on Pittston Avenue on February 13.

Police say Judge entered the business with a knife and wearing a ski mask. He demanded and got money and cigarettes.

Nearby surveillance video showed him without his mask and police were then able to identify him.

Security camera image from police

Security camera image from police

 

 

