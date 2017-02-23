× Suspect in Scranton Gas Station Robbery Nabbed

SCRANTON — Police have made an arrest in a robbery that happened earlier this month in south Scranton.

Police charged Edward Judge, 32, of Scranton, with robbery, theft, and related charges for a robbery at a gas station on Pittston Avenue on February 13.

Police say Judge entered the business with a knife and wearing a ski mask. He demanded and got money and cigarettes.

Nearby surveillance video showed him without his mask and police were then able to identify him.